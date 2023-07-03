Creators of new Eastbourne town centre supermarket are from a popular restaurant

The creators behind a new supermarket in Eastbourne town centre are from a popular local restaurant, the business has confirmed.

Kadir Akan from Dem Shish in South Street said Dem Food Centre in Grove Road is a project from some of the restaurant’s team.

He added: “This project will open a new page in the supermarket industry from the day it opens. We're proud to say that the creators of this project are our team members, who we've worked with for so long.”

Mr Akan said Dem Shish has ‘inspired and motivated’ the creation of Dem Food Centre – which will be a ‘high-class market project’.

The outside of the site where Dem Food Centre is preparing to open in Eastbourne. Picture from Staff

Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food. A planning application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.

