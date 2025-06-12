Credit union champions workplace wellbeing across East Sussex

As Wave Community Bank proudly celebrates 25 years of serving local communities, it is marking this milestone with renewed energy and a focus on expanding financial wellbeing in East Sussex’s workplaces.

Founded in 2000 as East Brighton Credit Union, it has grown into a trusted financial co-operative supporting over 14,700 members across East Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

The credit union’s mission has always been clear: to promote financial inclusion, provide ethical savings and loans, and help people build financial resilience. Now, as the UK Government expresses its intent to double the reach of co-operatives and mutuals — with support from Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds MP — Wave Community Bank is embracing this national vision at a local level.

A New Focus on Commercial Businesses

“While we’ve built strong relationships with local authorities, housing associations, and NHS Trusts across Sussex, we are now expanding our efforts to include commercial businesses who want to better support their staff. In today’s economic climate, employee financial wellbeing is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. And that’s where our Chorus Workplace Savings Scheme comes in,” explains Jason Smith of Wave Community Bank.

Chorus is completely free for local East Sussex employers to offer. It allows staff to save or repay loans directly from their wages, helping them develop good money habits, manage unexpected expenses, and avoid high-interest debt. “It’s more than a perk—it’s a practical, meaningful benefit that supports financial wellbeing and resilience in the workplace,” continued Jason Smith.

The Power of Payroll-Based Savings

The Chorus scheme is already used by over 40 employers, including Brighton & Hove City Council, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust, Sussex Community NHS Trust, Brighton & Hove Buses, University of Brighton, and local charities including BHT Sussex and Grace Eyre. These partnerships have shown that payroll-based savings are an effective tool for reducing financial stress, improving staff retention, and boosting staff morale.

Wave Community Bank has recently welcomed Lightning Fibre, The Sussex Sign Company, Tomsetts Distribution, and Oakdown House & Carricks Brook Care Homes to its growing list of employer partners. Jason Smith explains, “By joining Chorus, these businesses are actively investing in the long-term resilience of their workforce — and doing so at no cost.”

Championing Financial Inclusion for 25 Years

Everything this local credit union does is shaped by its founding principles: people over profit, ethical lending, and community-first financial services. Jason Smith confirmed, “We are regulated by the FCA and PRA, giving our members peace of mind that they are using a secure and trustworthy financial service.” Through collaborations like Wellbeing at Work with Brighton & Hove City Council, Wave Community Bank helps integrate financial wellbeing into broader health and retention strategies.

Wave Community Bank has a current partnership with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust that includes a dedicated Financial Wellbeing Support Officer, offering NHS staff tailored money guidance — proof of its commitment to the frontline heroes of our community.

Making Waves: A Podcast Series Celebrating 25 Years

To mark its 25th anniversary, Wave Community Bank has launched a special podcast series called Making Waves. This series reflects on its journey as a credit union, celebrates community impact, and shares practical money tips and real-life stories. These podcasts are a great way for people to learn more about credit unions, financial wellbeing, and how to make smart money choices. You can listen at wavecb.org.uk/making-waves-podcasts.

Join the Movement Toward Financial Wellbeing

The Chorus Workplace Savings Scheme is free, simple to set up, and only takes about three hours of staff time to implement. Employers can easily integrate it into their payroll systems, giving staff instant access to savings accounts and affordable credit options — all while avoiding payday lenders and financial instability.

“In a competitive market, offering innovative, values-driven benefits like Chorus can help your business stand out. It enhances your reputation, boosts staff morale, and supports long-term sustainability,” says Jason Smith.

If you’re an East Sussex-based business, now is the time to join us in creating a financially healthier workforce. Help Wave Community Bank continue its 25-year mission of fighting financial exclusion and building a stronger, more resilient community.

Partner with Wave Community Bank today.

Visit www.savewithchorus.org.uk or email [email protected] to get started.

Wave Community Bank is aiming to make financial wellbeing a reality for every workplace in East Sussex.