Crest Nicholson gets the green light for 200 new homes in Hailsham, East Sussex

Leading housebuilder, Crest Nicholson has secured Reserved Matters planning approval to deliver 200 high-quality new homes in Hailsham, East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crest Nicholson’s Meadow Views development will deliver a mixture of one to five bedroom energy efficient homes, with all homes equipped with Electric Vehicle Charging Points.

Of the 200 homes, 35% have been allocated as affordable housing and the site will include over 19 acres of Open Space, delivering natural greenspace, play areas and sports pitches including a full size football pitch and a 9v9 football pitch with changing facilities.

In addition to the amenities delivered throughout the development, Crest Nicholson will contribute £3.4m towards local infrastructure and invest £250,000 into local bus services.

Mark Foyle, Managing Director for Crest Nicholson South said: “We are delighted to have secured approval to deliver much needed new homes in Hailsham, providing both affordable and private homes for residents to meet local demand.

At Crest Nicholson we are committed to delivering high quality communities that contribute to the nearby economy, and we will be doing this in a variety of ways at Meadow Views. Whether that’s through the development of new community facilities, additional play areas, or promoting local wildlife habitats, we hope the community will enjoy the space for years to come.”

Work is anticipated to start in early 2025 with the first homes due for completion towards the end of the year.

Located less than a mile from Hailsham’s bustling town centre, and just 20 minutes from the coast, Meadow Views will offer plenty of open green spaces and easy commutes to major cities.