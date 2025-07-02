Croudace Homes sponsors leavers’ hoodies for Ringmer Primary and Nursery School pupils
Croudace Homes announced that they donated £500 ahead of the school’s Moving On Parade in July, which celebrates the pupils’ transition from primary to secondary school.
The Moving On Parade is organised every year by Parents and Teachers in the Arts (PATINA) with students from across Lewes taking part in a parade through the town.
The pupils dress up in willow and papier-mâché costumes that are hand-crafted with help from local artists.
Simon Halfide, sales and marketing director for Croudace South Thames at Croudace Homes, said: “Community is at the heart of all of our developments, and with our latest, Millview Meadows, taking shape in the local area, it was a great opportunity for us to give back to the local community, ensuring that every child can take part in this special milestone.”
This year’s commemoration has been partly funded by a group of Ringmer Primary and Nursery School parents. Each Year 6 student received a personalised leavers’ hoodie and Croudace Homes’ said their donation made sure that enough money was raised so each pupil could be included.
Anna Crompton, headteacher at Ringmer Primary and Nursery School, said: “We are very grateful to Croudace Homes for their support and generous sponsorship. The hoodies are a big part of our pupils’ celebration and thanks to this donation, our Year 6 pupils can take part and feel proud of their achievements as they progress on to the next chapter, with a pleasant souvenir of their primary school days.”
Croudace Homes is behind Millview Meadows, a new development in Ringmer that is set to launch this autumn. Once complete it will offer 60 new homes. Visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk to find out more or call 01883 346464.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.