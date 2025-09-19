Crowborough investment chance house sold at auction

A three-bedroom house in Crowborough went under the auctioneer’s gavel as an investment property this week.

Semi-detached 9 Whitehill Close was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

Currently let at £9,984 per annum, it was sold for £240,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We considered that this property was ideal for continued investment and a good addition to any residential portfolio – and our buyer agreed.”

The house is located in a cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Crowborough with easy access into the town centre with its various shops, restaurants, supermarkets, other amenities and railway station.

The property is let on a Protected Statutory Tenancy at a Registered Rent of £192 per week.

Closing date for the next auction, the seventh this year, is 6 October with the catalogue available from 9 October. Bidding goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

