Crowborough land with homes consent sold at auction

AUCTION: Plans for Land rear of The Dingle in Crowborough Hill

A parcel of land with planning consent for three homes in Crowborough went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Land rear of The Dingle in Crowborough Hill was among 187 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It was sold for £246,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 30 October.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This is a fine example of how it can be beneficial to have planning consent in place when coming to market with land.

“This particular parcel of land had planning permission granted by Wealden District Council for one detached and two semi-detached houses, each with three bedrooms.

“Strong pre-sale interest from builders and developers keen to get on with a project with one level of time-consuming red tape already removed from the equation led to a good sale.

“Now is an excellent time to be thinking about your options if you hold development land which you are considering selling at auction.”

The parcel of land is located in an established residential area of Crowborough within easy reach of the town’s railway station and various local amenities.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm’s last online auction of this year, the eighth, ends on 11 December, with bidding live from 9 December. Lot entries close on 17 November and the catalogue is online from 20 November.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.