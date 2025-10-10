Crowborough land with homes consent up for auction

A parcel of land with planning consent for three homes in Crowborough is coming up for auction later this month.

Land rear of The Dingle in Crowborough Hill, is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This parcel of land is located in an established residential area of Crowborough within easy reach of the town’s railway station and various local amenities.

AUCTION: An artist's impression of homes which may be build on land rear of The Dingle in Crowborough Hill,

“Planning permission was granted this month by Wealden District Council for one detached and two semi-detached houses, each with three bedrooms.

“I am anticipating strong interest from builders and developers keen to get on with a project with one level of time-consuming red tape already removed from the equation.”

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.