Crowhurst beauty salon shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards

Bluebell Beauty Lodge is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Best New Business category.

It has always been a dream of mine to create an Eco-Friendly, Salon where people can experience High-quality Spa Treatments. We offer a range of Holistic Massages and Facials completely tailored to each client in a 1-1 private environment.

Located in a woodland setting we recommend a woodland walk with all of our treatments allowing you to ease back to normality with nature. We use locally made 100% organic oils and balms from Rock Rose Beauty, meaning we have a low carbon footprint, and relax all the senses.

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Finalist Certificate 2025

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

Connect with Bluebell Beauty Lodge

www.rosepetalsbeauty.com/bluebellbeautylodge