Crown Decorating Centres arrives in Hove creating job opportunities

Crown Decorating Centres has officially opened its doors in Hove, with the launch of a new store on Portland Business Park.

The store is home to a four strong team under regional manager and experienced Crown employee Kiran Cheema and will provide a one-stop shop for Hove’s professional painters and decorators and at-home DIYers alike.

Renowned local painting and decorating influencer Kris Fox, known to over 100,000 followers as ‘@foxy.the.decorator,’ made a special guest appearance to cut the ribbon and connect with customers.

There is a wide range of specialist products and accessories in stock and available for delivery, for both preparation and application, complemented by the team’s expert product and colour advice.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of Crown Paints’ popular Can Back scheme, whereby old paint cans from any brand can be handed in to be recycled responsibly.

Crown Decorating Centre Hove continues its long-term commitment to supporting local initiatives like the YMCA’s Youth Advice Centre, helping to make a meaningful impact where it’s needed most.

Kiran Cheema, Regional Manager at Crown Decorating Centres said: “Hove boasts a booming painting and decorating industry, and with our new store, it’s going to go from strength to strength. We’re proud to be able to offer decorators and DIY-ers a huge range of products and accessories, as well as next-day delivery and a bespoke colour matching service.

“We’re confident our new store will become a hub where local decorators and DIY enthusiasts can get together and develop their expertise, and we look forward to building relationships in the community by supporting projects that make a real difference to people.”

Crown Decorating Centre Hove is open from 07:00-17:00 Monday-Friday and 08:00-16:00 on Saturdays.

For more information visit: www.crowndecoratingcentres.co.uk