Cruel thieves ransack till in independent Chichester shop after smashing through the door

Selfish thieves have smashed their way into an independent Chichester shop, making off with the contents in the till.

Thieves smashed a pane of glass in the door of the West Street Deli at some point this morning. Police are at the scene.

Earlier this year, shop owner Jonathan Jones, spoke to this newspaper about the difficulties his business was facing. This morning’s burglary is another kick in the teeth.

When he arrived to find his shop has broken into, “I just burst into tears,” Jonathan said, “The whole front door has been kicked in. I’m going to lose a days trade and trade has been terrible in the last few days. And I’ve got rent going out tomorrow so I’m really going be left without much.”

The front door of the West Street Deli

There is little information available as police carry out investigations into the incident but there is hope that CCTV cameras on the shop front could help to identify the perpetrators.

Johnathan added: "It happened at some point this morning. It could have been in the early hours or it could have been as recent as half eight. They walked past the stock and ransacked the till totalling nothing. I don’t keep cash in there.

"It’s the damage and the loss a day’s trade I’m going to lose and not get any money today.”