CUBE RE welcomes new occupiers to Swan Walk, Horsham

CUBE RE (Cube) acting on behalf of Hathaway Opportunity Fund (HOF) has signed a new lease with Sussex based ladies’ fashion retailer Peony at Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham.

The family run company has taken the retail unit on a new long-term lease to add to its small chain of stores in the region.

This letting follows a flurry of new signings since Cube acquired the long leasehold interest in the centre at the end of last year. Shoe shop Hotter opened its doors in April, Pavers, trading as Jones The Bootmakers, has taken a new lease to extend its term at Swan Walk and ICrack is set to commence trading in the coming weeks. This month also sees the opening of The Horsham Club, a snooker and private members club, that has chosen Swan Walk as its new home to continue its 139 year presence in the town

Jonathan Butcher, Senior Asset Manager at Cube, says: “As we recognise 50 years of trading at Swan Walk, we are delighted to welcome all our new occupiers to the scheme, in keeping with our ethos to provide a mix of local businesses and independents with household name retailers. As well as boosting the centres offer for shoppers and helping to increase footfall, these new occupiers are bringing new jobs to the area.”

Comprising over 300,000 sq ft, Swan Walk is anchored by Marks & Spencer, Next, Boots, and H&M, along with a variety of other retail operators, including WH Smith, Sports Direct and Fat Face. The centre also houses c. 26,000 sq ft of office space which, following refurbishment, is now occupied by Horsham District Council who moved in this year.

Savills and Crickmay are retained as letting agents for Swan Walk, with Tandem Property as Managing Agent for the centre.