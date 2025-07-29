Curry restaurant in East Sussex village gets one-star food hygiene rating after inspection

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 16:28 BST
A curry restaurant in Offham has received a one-star food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Curry Cottage in Offham Road was given the rating following an inspection on May 22, 2025, and people can view the report at ratings.food.gov.uk/business/175103.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says: “We offer wide selection of Indian dishes including traditional chicken tikka massala, korma, dansak, pathia, Malayan, Kashmiri, bhuna, dupiaza and balti.”

The areas inspected by a food safety officer included the hygienic handling of food, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. The business received an ‘improvement necessary’ standard for this category.

The location of Curry Cottage in Offham Road, pictured in July 2024 by Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The location of Curry Cottage in Offham Road, pictured in July 2024 by Google Street View

Curry Cottage also received an ‘improvement necessary’ standard for the category ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and a ‘major improvement necessary’ standard for the category ‘management of food safety’.

The Food Standards Agency website said business owners can appeal against ratings given, find out about their right to reply and ask for a re-inspection.

