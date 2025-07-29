Curry restaurant in East Sussex village gets one-star food hygiene rating after inspection
Curry Cottage in Offham Road was given the rating following an inspection on May 22, 2025, and people can view the report at ratings.food.gov.uk/business/175103.
The restaurant’s Facebook page says: “We offer wide selection of Indian dishes including traditional chicken tikka massala, korma, dansak, pathia, Malayan, Kashmiri, bhuna, dupiaza and balti.”
The areas inspected by a food safety officer included the hygienic handling of food, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. The business received an ‘improvement necessary’ standard for this category.
Curry Cottage also received an ‘improvement necessary’ standard for the category ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and a ‘major improvement necessary’ standard for the category ‘management of food safety’.
The Food Standards Agency website said business owners can appeal against ratings given, find out about their right to reply and ask for a re-inspection.