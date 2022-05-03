Cut-out Queen ‘stolen’ from Eastbourne pub

A life-size cardboard cut-out of the Queen has been ‘stolen’ from an Eastbourne pub, according to the company.
The Seven Sisters in Seven Sisters Road said the decoration was taken from its front porch on Friday, April 29.
A spokesperson from the pub said, “Our Queen has been stolen.
“Please whoever felt fit to just take her, please bring her home.
“She’s old and she’s loved and thieves are not welcome here at The Seven Sisters.”
General manager Penny Murphy said she has not reported the incident to police as they ‘have better things to do’.
She added, “I was so upset. This is my home and I could not believe it.
“It is like someone going into your home and stealing something.
“How dare anyone think they can come into anywhere and take something that doesn’t belong to them.”
The general manager said the pub had been taking the cut-out, which had been bought for the Platinum Jubilee, to businesses in the community for pictures.