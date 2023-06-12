NationalWorldTV
Cutting Fitness: the Haywards Heath gym helping people overcome gym anxiety

For many people, going to the gym can be an intimidating experience. The thought of working out in front of others, especially those who appear to be seasoned gym-goers, can trigger feelings of anxiety and self-doubt. This is where Cutting Fitness comes in.
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
From the left Rebecca, Adam and Melissa: the personal trainers at Cutting Fitness

Cutting Fitness is a private one-to-one gym located in Hayward Heath. The gym's founder, Rebecca Huntsman, created the space after noticing a lack of support for people who were struggling with gym anxiety and for those who didn’t know how to start their fitness journey. Rebecca was one of them: after a period of dealing with an eating disorder, she started working out in her parent’s garage because the thought of going to the gym in front of others was a daunting task. This is what led her to create Cutting Fitness. With a background in personal training, Becca and her team set out to create a secure and friendly space for people to exercise and improve their physical and mental well-being.

Rebecca's own personal struggles have helped her to understand the needs of her clients. "I know what it's like to feel judged and self-conscious in a gym setting," she says. "That's why I created Cutting Fitness, to provide a safe and welcoming environment where people can work towards their fitness goals without feeling intimidated or judged."

The gym offers a range of services, including personal training sessions, mental wellness and nutrition plans and is also home to some of Sussex's leading health individuals all qualified in their own specialist areas ranging from gut health, women's health and more. Each client is assigned a personal trainer who works with them one to one to develop a customised plan that meets their goals, abilities and lifestyle. In addition, Cutting Fitness offers mental wellness plans, which cover topics such as mindfulness, meditation, and stress management. These sessions are designed to help clients develop coping strategies to manage their stress levels and improve their mental well-being.

The facilityThe facility
The facility

Since opening its doors in 2021, Cutting Fitness has helped countless people build their confidence and change their lives. Many clients have reported feeling more empowered in their daily lives as a result of their experiences at the gym. "I used to dread going to the gym," says Cutting Fitness client, SJ. "But since joining, I've not only seen physical changes, but I feel more confident and comfortable in my own skin. The coaches are amazing, and the environment is so welcoming and supportive."

