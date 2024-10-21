Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Workspace Group Plc Non-Executive Director (NED) Damon Russell is set to join the board of Freedom Works, Sussex’s leading independent coworking space, as the flexible office operator prepares for an exciting period of ambitious growth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With nearly a decade as a NED at Workspace from 2013 to 2022, Damon brings a wealth of experience to the Freedom Works board. During his tenure at Workspace, he played a key role in helping the company become the leading provider of commercial business premises across London.

Damon’s appointment to Freedom Works comes at a pivotal time for the Sussex-based company as it consolidates its position in the flexible office and co-working space market and sets out its plans for further growth. Freedom Works founder and Managing Director Jon Trigg explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've witnessed a huge increase in demand for flexible office space across the South coast, as more and more micro-businesses see the benefits of returning to the office. We're also seeing the growth of a new market, as small SMEs switch from traditional office leases to flexible spaces. With Damon's sector expertise and experience in multiple high-growth companies, bringing him on to our Board of Directors adds the knowledge and insight we need to succeed in the exciting growth plans we have over the next 3 to 5 years.”

Damon Russell

Founded in 2016, Freedom Works has expanded rapidly in the last three years, growing from 4 sites in 2021 to 10 sites in 2024. The innovative coworking & flexible office space provider now operates across 125,000 square feet of office space throughout the South and will be adding a further 75,000 square feet of space to its portfolio over the next two years.

As a co-founder of Telecom Express (later sold to advertising agency AMV BBDO, part of the Omnicom Group), Damon has more than 35 years of experience in the telecommunications and media industry and has held numerous advisory roles for private companies in the digital media, sport and educational sectors.

Currently Director of the Viveri Group, leading provider of digital engagement services to major UK media groups and charities, and also the majority shareholder of Engagecraft, a digital fan engagement developer partnered with various international sports federations and global media outlets, Damon will formally join Freedom Works on 1st November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon’s strong commercial understanding and significant experience in alliances, partnerships and key client relationships will make him an invaluable asset to Freedom Works as the company strengthens its position in the competitive shared-office market and continues to capitalise on the growing trend towards flexible workspaces. He says:

“I’m delighted to join the Board of Freedom Works, who have established an extremely successful business model along the South coast, providing quality and flexible co-working spaces. This is an exciting time to be working with Jon and his team to support the development and growth of the business in what is a dynamic market sector.”