Dangerous building in Uckfield high street: council ‘committed to monitoring situation’ after reaching out to landowner

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
Wealden District Council has announced it is ‘committed to monitoring the situation’ after stabilising a dangerous structure in Uckfield.

On Saturday, March 22, the Sussex Express reported that a temporary highway closure had been put in place in the high street after cracks were discovered in the façade of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel.

During the week beginning March 17, a qualified structural engineer confirmed the need to ‘provide temporary support to the façade’ of the Grade II listed building.

Wealden District Council (WDC) posted an update to www.wealden.gov.uk on Thursday, April 3.

Scaffolding at the former Maiden’s Head Hotel pictured in MarchScaffolding at the former Maiden’s Head Hotel pictured in March
Scaffolding at the former Maiden’s Head Hotel pictured in March

It said: “Last month Wealden District Council took urgent action to stabilise the dangerous structure on Uckfield High Street, in response to concerns raised by local residents about its safety. Working alongside other local authorities, the council secured the building to mitigate immediate risks to the public.”

WDC added that site visits by a qualified building inspector had been taking place since February.

The council said it has now reached out to the landowner and told them that it is their responsibility to maintain and address the condition of the building.

WDC said: “The council remains committed to monitoring the situation and making sure that the safety of residents is the main focus.”

According to Historic England, one half of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel dates back to the 18th century, while the other half dates back to the 19th century.

Photos sent to this newspaper in March show the several alarming cracks that had appeared, as well as the scaffolding in place.

