Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealden District Council has announced it is ‘committed to monitoring the situation’ after stabilising a dangerous structure in Uckfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, March 22, the Sussex Express reported that a temporary highway closure had been put in place in the high street after cracks were discovered in the façade of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel.

During the week beginning March 17, a qualified structural engineer confirmed the need to ‘provide temporary support to the façade’ of the Grade II listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden District Council (WDC) posted an update to www.wealden.gov.uk on Thursday, April 3.

Scaffolding at the former Maiden’s Head Hotel pictured in March

It said: “Last month Wealden District Council took urgent action to stabilise the dangerous structure on Uckfield High Street, in response to concerns raised by local residents about its safety. Working alongside other local authorities, the council secured the building to mitigate immediate risks to the public.”

WDC added that site visits by a qualified building inspector had been taking place since February.

The council said it has now reached out to the landowner and told them that it is their responsibility to maintain and address the condition of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WDC said: “The council remains committed to monitoring the situation and making sure that the safety of residents is the main focus.”

According to Historic England, one half of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel dates back to the 18th century, while the other half dates back to the 19th century.

Photos sent to this newspaper in March show the several alarming cracks that had appeared, as well as the scaffolding in place.