Danny Campbell named Employee of the Year, reflecting Carnegie Group’s focus on their people

Carnegie Group is celebrating a landmark year of growth, but at the heart of this success story is not just numbers and contracts, but people like Danny Campbell.

Since joining the construction firm in January 2023 as a digger operator, Danny has exemplified what happens when talent meets opportunity. In just over a year, he has progressed from site work to site leadership, completing an NVQ Level 6 in Construction Site Management. Today, he is a Site Manager, leading day-to-day operations, ensuring site safety, coordinating subcontractors, and setting an example for others coming up behind him.

Danny’s rapid progression earned him the title of Employee of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Gatwick Diamond Business Awards. But for Carnegie Group, it’s more than a personal win, it’s a symbol of the company’s commitment to investing in people.

“Danny’s growth mirrors our own journey as a business,” said David Mindham, Group Director at Carnegie Group. “He represents the resilience, integrity and teamwork that underpin everything we do - and that our clients rely on.”

Carnegie Group Logo

That journey has been extraordinary. Since July 2022, Carnegie Group has expanded from a team of four to over 14 employees, experiencing significant growth in both team size and overall success in under two years. Key to this growth has been the company’s people-first philosophy: prioritising personal development, upskilling, and creating pathways for progression.

Danny’s success story is just one example. But it’s one that clearly shows how Carnegie Group’s investment in its team pays off - not just for individuals, but for the business as a whole.

Recently, Carnegie Group were principal contractor on high-profile work for Interlink and Polybags, alongside a 6000m2 project on the Manor Royal, Crawley. To support its expansion, Carnegie Group has moved into new offices in West Sussex and sponsored the Business of the Year (up to £1 million) category at the Gatwick Diamond Awards, honouring others on similar growth journeys.

“At Carnegie Group, we know that when people grow, businesses grow,” added Mindham. “Danny’s story is living proof. He shows what’s possible when you back people with trust, training, and opportunity.”