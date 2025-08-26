Date announced for opening of new Aldi store in Eastbourne

A date has been announced for the opening of a new Aldi store in Eastbourne.

Aldi is set to open a brand-new store on Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, on Thursday, September 11 at 8am.

The new shop will be run by Store Manager Brett Foster, along with a team of 28 colleagues from the local community, the store confirmed.

The new store will offer ‘fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store’.

Aldi construction site in Pacific Drive. Photo: Staff

Brett Foster and his team will be joined by bronze medallist Jodie Williams to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on opening morning.

Jodie will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager, Brett Foster, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Eastbourne. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Jodie Williams join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Athletics star, Jodie Williams, added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Eastbourne to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be located on Pacific Drive, Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne BN23 6DW and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday’s.