A date has been set for the opening of a new Toys R Us store in Hastings.

The branch will be based within WHSmith in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, the retailer has announced.

Hastings is one of 30 locations to be picked by the company, with the first 17 locations being announced by WHSmith.

Toys R Us went bust more than six years ago in February 2018.

It announced plans to relaunch in October 2022, before striking a deal with WHSmith.

The new branch in Hastings will open on Saturday, July 20, WHSmith said.

To mark the opening of the new shop, the store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers from 9am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

WHSmith said the first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys R Us goody bag worth more than £20.

A spokesperson said: “The new Toys R Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more. Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store. A life-size Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new Toys R Us shop-in-shop.”

Ian Sanders, group commercial development director at WHSmith, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys R Us in Hastings. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

“Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”