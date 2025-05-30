David Lloyd Wickwoods completes £3.5 million transformation

David Lloyd Wickwoods’ General Manager, Chloe Johnson, said: “The support from our loyal members and dedicated staff throughout this journey has been great. The finished results are fantastic, and I look forward to seeing members enjoying their stunning new facilities. It’s an honour to be General Manager and I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has been working behind the scenes to deliver our wonderful new facilities.”

The Club has been undergoing its transformation since David Lloyd Clubs purchased Wickwoods Country Club in 2023. David Lloyd Wickwoods now features cutting-edge facilities designed to cater to the health and wellness needs of its adult-only [CJ1]members. A brand-new, state-of-the-art gym, plus four stunning new studios including Reformer Pilates, Mind and Body, Group Cycling Studio and a High Energy Studio are amongst the new facilities. The extended Spa Garden, a completely transformed Clubroom and brand new Padel courts have also re-opened to members.

The 100+ station gym features the latest fitness technology, including the Intuitive Strength Circuit, which allows members to customise their workouts based on individual needs, and adapts as they grow stronger.

The Club’s market-leading racquet facilities include match-quality tennis and brand new padel courts. Heated indoor and outdoor pools offer aqua classes and bookable lane swimming, as well as a host of wellbeing benefits.

Bespoke designed group exercise studios host David Lloyd Clubs’ Signature group classes. These include SPIRIT, IGN1TE RHYTHM and CYCLONE. As part of the transformation the Club now houses a dedicated Reformer Pilates studio.

In addition to the fitness facilities, the Club’s luxurious Spa and Spa Garden provides a range of unique experiences including hydrotherapy pools, a Finnish Sauna, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Crystal Steam room, Citrus Steam room, plunge pool, lounging beds and a stunning garden with beautiful surroundings.

On top of the health, fitness, and wellness facilities, David Lloyd Wickwoods features an outdoor terrace and Clubroom including a Business Lounge where members can enjoy working, relaxing and refuelling. A delicious menu offers nutritious meals, freshly made smoothies and coffees, all available to order via the David Lloyd Clubs’ App and delivered directly to the tables.

For more information and to secure membership at David Lloyd Wickwoods, visit: www.davidlloyd.co.uk/wickwoods

