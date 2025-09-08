Deadline extended to find the best businesses in Chichester district
We want to celebrate the diverse businesses we have in our district, from the city to the coast and north into the South Downs.
These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.
Partnered with Chichester District Council and Chichester Bid, the event will bring together over 100 guests from the community to celebrate those that are excelling in 10 category awards.
The Great Sussex Way is category and associate sponsor and we give thanks to our AV event partner Showmen Events,
Guests will enjoy a welcome drink, canapes and of course the awards themselves.
As well as hearing a keynote speech from Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, where the event is being held. It will be a must attend event for those wanting to network with the Chichester business community.
Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to support the new Chichester & District Business Awards, which are dedicated exclusively to celebrating the achievements of our district’s vibrant business community.
“The Chichester District is home to a broad range of diverse and innovative businesses, and these awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise their hard work, success, and the significant contributions they make to our local economy.
As a council, we have been actively supporting businesses on their sustainability journey — through funding and free expert advice — and so we’re especially pleased to see award categories that highlight the proactive steps local businesses are taking to reduce their carbon emissions and promote environmental responsibility.
“We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our local businesses and continuing to support their growth and sustainability.”
Chichester BID: said: “Chichester BID is proud to be a partner for these prestigious awards, helping to shape both the categories and the format to ensure they genuinely reflect the breadth and depth of our business community.
"From independent retailers and hospitality venues to creative enterprises and professional services, these awards shine a light on the hard work, resilience and innovation that drive our local economy.
“It’s especially rewarding to be part of something that recognises real impact - celebrating the people and businesses who go above and beyond to support jobs, contribute to our community and help Chichester thrive."
The award categories are
Small Independent Business of the Year
Large Independent Business of the Year
Sustainable Initiative ef the Year
Business Community Contribution Award
Professional Services Business of the Year
Start Up / New Business of the Year
Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Great Sussex Way
Innovation Project of the Year
Best Customer Service Initiative
Sustainable Business of the Year'
Go to https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cdba-2025/ to submit your nominations.
Don’t miss out on the awards night at Chichester Festival Theatre on November 3.
For sponsorship enquiries please contact Liz Wiffin, Key Accounts Manager, 07808 730980
For all other enquiries please contact Linda Pritchard, Event Manager, 07837308942