Deadline extended to find the best businesses in Chichester district

Due to popular demand, the nominations deadline for our 2025 Chichester & District Business Awards has been extended to September 17.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We want to celebrate the diverse businesses we have in our district, from the city to the coast and north into the South Downs.

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnered with Chichester District Council and Chichester Bid, the event will bring together over 100 guests from the community to celebrate those that are excelling in 10 category awards.

Chichester Festival Theatre Picture: S Robards SR2112202

The Great Sussex Way is category and associate sponsor and we give thanks to our AV event partner Showmen Events,

Guests will enjoy a welcome drink, canapes and of course the awards themselves.

As well as hearing a keynote speech from Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, where the event is being held. It will be a must attend event for those wanting to network with the Chichester business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to support the new Chichester & District Business Awards, which are dedicated exclusively to celebrating the achievements of our district’s vibrant business community.

Guest speaker is Justin Audibert, artistic director at Chichester Festival Theatre

“The Chichester District is home to a broad range of diverse and innovative businesses, and these awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise their hard work, success, and the significant contributions they make to our local economy.

As a council, we have been actively supporting businesses on their sustainability journey — through funding and free expert advice — and so we’re especially pleased to see award categories that highlight the proactive steps local businesses are taking to reduce their carbon emissions and promote environmental responsibility.

“We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our local businesses and continuing to support their growth and sustainability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester BID: said: “Chichester BID is proud to be a partner for these prestigious awards, helping to shape both the categories and the format to ensure they genuinely reflect the breadth and depth of our business community.

Awards partner

"From independent retailers and hospitality venues to creative enterprises and professional services, these awards shine a light on the hard work, resilience and innovation that drive our local economy.

“It’s especially rewarding to be part of something that recognises real impact - celebrating the people and businesses who go above and beyond to support jobs, contribute to our community and help Chichester thrive."

The award categories are

Small Independent Business of the Year

Awards partner

Large Independent Business of the Year

Sustainable Initiative ef the Year

Business Community Contribution Award

Professional Services Business of the Year

Start Up / New Business of the Year

Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Great Sussex Way

Innovation Project of the Year

Best Customer Service Initiative

Sustainable Business of the Year'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cdba-2025/ to submit your nominations.

Don’t miss out on the awards night at Chichester Festival Theatre on November 3.

For sponsorship enquiries please contact Liz Wiffin, Key Accounts Manager, 07808 730980

For all other enquiries please contact Linda Pritchard, Event Manager, 07837308942