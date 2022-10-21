On Thursday (October 27), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider an outline application seeking to replace a row of shops at 14 to 30 High Street with a new building containing 12 shops and up to 10 maisonettes.

The application follows on from a similar scheme which was refused by the committee in January this year, due to concerns around its impact on the character of the area, the number of parking spaces and fears around surface water flooding.

One councillor said of the previous scheme: “The correct way to go on this is to kick it into touch and let somebody come back with something that represents a building or development which would be more desirable on Heathfield High Street.”

Current shopping parade in Heathfield which is earmarked for redevelopment

Objectors (including Heathfield Parish Council) argue these reasons for refusal still stand and the proposals should be refused for a second time.

Among those to make this argument is ward councillor Michael Baker, who in a written objection said: “Nothing that I can see has been done to address the issues raised in the previous refusal of this application.

“The entrance to Risingholme Court is still compromised, the underground car park is still woefully short of the ESCC requirement of 74, the known springs and subsequent flood risk to adjoining properties has not been addressed, and the general scale of the development remains excessive.”

Cllr Baker went on to point out that the applicant did not own the full site, although this is not a valid reason to refuse planning permission under national legislation.

He also raised concerns about the impact of development on the shops currently, particularly the town’s post office. The applicant for their part has said the shops could be given support to move into other accommodation as part of the scheme.

Despite objections raised, the scheme has been recommended for approval by planning officers, who say the revised scheme mostly overcomes the previous reasons for refusal.

This is with the exception of concerns around surface water flooding, which officers say could be resolved through conditions.