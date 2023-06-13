Dedication and compassion: One family’s experience of Linfield House care home in Worthing

​As Worthing’s leading social care charity, we’re recognised for our commitment to providing accessible and compassionate care within the community. Our care homes are supportive environments not just for our residents, but for their loved ones, too.

One of those residents is 97-year-old June. June has lived with us at Linfield House, which provides nursing, residential and dementia care, for seven years.

Sue, June’s daughter, was caring for her mum at home with the help of her husband, but they had reached a point where they needed extra support. June initially accessed Guild Care’s daytime respite service, where she made new friends and enjoyed day trips out through our volunteer-run minibus service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As June's care needs intensified, Sue came to the difficult decision to look for more permanent care for her mum. Carers Support West Sussex helped Sue and June to explore their options in the local area – one of which was Linfield House care home. "We already knew how caring Guild Care was from using its respite services, so we were sure that Linfield House would provide a supportive environment for mum," says Sue.

Linfield House provides nursing, residential and dementia care in Worthing

The person-centered approach to care that we provide was important to Sue, especially as June's requirements changed and she wasn’t able to move around or ask for things as she could previously. “The beauty of the home is that it provides everything from residential care through to nursing care under one roof, so we didn’t have to worry about moving mum to a different place as her care needs changed,” says Sue.

Beyond the physical care that we provide, our team wants every resident to feel like they’re a part of a community. “The team at Linfield House know that care isn’t just about the physical side of things – they want everyone to feel valued and engaged in activities around the home. We find them to be attentive, patient and understanding – and they’re great at keeping us up to date with what’s happening. They also love to go the extra mile on birthdays and special occasions,” Sue explains.

The layout of Linfield House has also given Sue peace of mind. "Many of the properties in Worthing are older and inaccessible for some people – so the en-suite rooms and flat corridors at Linfield House have been a massive help for my mum, especially as her eyesight has worsened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue wholeheartedly recommends Linfield House, praising the thoughtful and supportive care her mum receives: “I can't speak highly enough of it. The care my mum receives here is special. The staff's dedication and compassion have left a lasting impression on us and we’re always grateful for the warm welcome they provide when we visit.”

Enjoying tea on the roof terrace at Linfield House