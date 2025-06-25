Definition Aesthetics expands with new clinic and academy in Sussex
Following the continued success of its flagship Crawley clinic, the new Horsham site on London Road brings cutting-edge treatments and professional aesthetics training to a wider West Sussex audience.
Founded by aesthetics nurse and former beauty therapist, Laura Price, Definition Aesthetics has grown into a leading clinic and academy, delivering natural, confidence-boosting results to thousands of clients. The clinic has amassed more than 2,500 five-star reviews and is known for its personalised approach, full medical oversight, and exceptional training standards.
“Our Horsham opening is a major milestone,” said Laura Price, Founder of Definition Aesthetics. “When I started as a beauty therapist nearly 20 years ago, I never imagined we’d grow into what we are today: a trusted aesthetics clinic with an in-demand training academy. We’re excited to bring our philosophy of safety, integrity, and natural results to Horsham and the wider community.”
The on-site Definition Aesthetics Academy supports the next generation of beauty and aesthetics professionals through professional training and CPD-accredited aesthetic courses and mentorship. The academy has also partnered with leading wellness brand Champneys, further highlighting its commitment to high-quality education and ethical practice.
Laura concluded, “At Definition Aesthetics, ‘Your face is in trusted hands’ isn’t just a motto, it’s a promise. Every treatment and training session is led by qualified professionals who prioritise natural outcomes and long-term wellbeing.
Definition Aesthetics & Academy Horsham is located at: Old House Mews, London Road, Horsham, RH12 1AF.
To find out more or book an appointment, visit Definitions Aesthetics at http://bit.ly/3FW1pG1.