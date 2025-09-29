Deluxe Bingo Hastings to announce over £2,500 raised for St Michael’s Hospice at winners draw this Friday
At their Winners Draw on Friday 3rd October, the team will announce that customers have already helped raise over £2,500 for St Michael’s Hospice. The money is part of a year-long campaign to support the charity, which provides vital care and support to people across Hastings and Rother.
Every main stage bingo winner in the lead-up to Friday will receive a ticket for the draw, with a top prize bundle up for grabs including an iPad, a £500 M&S voucher, a 50-inch TV and much more.
The club is also launching a new stamp card promotion at its Saturday afternoon sessions. Starting this Saturday 4th October, customers attending three out of four of these sessions will receive a free quilt on Saturday 25th October.
Jeremy Godden, Managing Director of the Godden Gaming Organisation, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have already raised over £2,500 for St Michael’s Hospice.
"The charity touches so many lives in our community, and we’re proud to support them throughout the year."
Stephen Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer of Deluxe Bingo Hastings, said: "The reaction from our customers has been phenomenal.
"People are so pleased to have Deluxe Bingo back in Hastings, and their support for the fundraising has been overwhelming.
“Last Sunday’s Mega Night was the biggest event we’ve run since reopening in June, and it was brilliant to see so many regulars and new players enjoying the evening."
General Manager Ileana Danescu said: "I can’t thank our customers enough for the support they’ve shown us since reopening.
"It really feels like the community has welcomed us back with open arms, and we’re looking forward to celebrating together at this Friday’s Winners Draw."
The venue’s next Mega Money Night is scheduled for Sunday 26th October 2025.