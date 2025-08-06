Deluxe Bingo raises more than £2,000 for St Michael's Hospice in first few weeks since reopening

Deluxe Bingo Hastings, which has long been a community favourite, has pledged to raise £10,000 for St Michael’s Hospice over the next year, with funds already steadily pouring in to support the hospice’s vital work.

The initiative began with a £1,000 donation made on opening night, and the momentum has continued as players and the local community rally to support the cause. Deluxe Bingo, which operates Thursday through Monday with afternoon and evening sessions, has seen a strong response from its regular members and new faces alike.

Jeremy Godden, Director of Godden Gaming Organisation, expressed his excitement at the early success of the fundraising effort. He said: “We’re thrilled to have already raised over £2,000 in just a few short weeks since reopening.

"It’s incredibly heartening to see how warmly the community has embraced both the return of the Deluxe and our mission to give back.

"Our players know that every visit and every full house on number 90 in house directly helps St Michael’s Hospice continue its vital work.

"This early momentum is proof that when people come together for a good cause, great things can happen. It’s been genuinely uplifting, and it’s only motivated us further to keep pushing toward that £10,000 target within one year."

Sophie Bailey, Community and Corporate Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, shared her excitement when the fundraising campaign was first announced. She said: “I personally have fond memories of Deluxe Bingo and am incredibly excited to see it reopening.

“On behalf of St Michael’s Hospice, I’d like to offer a huge thank you to the Deluxe team for aiming to raise such an impressive £10,000 for the hospice.

"Your generosity helps ensure we can continue providing vital support for the people of Hastings and Rother during some of the most difficult times of their lives.”

The ongoing fundraising efforts at Deluxe Bingo are part of a broader community commitment to support the hospice’s crucial services, which assist local families through illness, death, and loss.

Looking ahead, Deluxe Bingo’s Mega Money Night on August 24 2025 promises to be another exciting occasion, drawing a large crowd for an evening of thrilling bingo action. As one of the venue's most anticipated events, it’s sure to be a highlight in the coming weeks.

For more information on upcoming sessions, visit Deluxe Bingo's website: https://deluxehastings.co.uk

1 . Contributed A bustling scene inside the Deluxe Bingo Hastings main hall on June 21, 2025, as the venue’s grand reopening draws a packed crowd of eager guests. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Deluxe Bingo Hastings reopened its doors on June 21, 2025, with a grand opening event that welcomed 300 guests. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Deluxe Bingo Hastings team, proudly marking the venue’s grand reopening on June 21, 2025, alongside 300 excited guests. Photo: Submitted