Dem Shish Crawley: a rising star in culinary excellence is nominated for award
A Commitment to Excellence
The nomination is a testament to Dem Shish’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence. From the moment you step through its doors, you’re greeted by an ambiance that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. The tantalizing aroma of freshly grilled kebabs and the warm smiles of the staff create an unforgettable dining experience.
A Finalist for Sussex
Dem Shish Crawley stands as the sole finalist in the Newcomer category to represent Sussex. This distinction is not only a feather in their chef’s toque but also a celebration of the local community’s unwavering support. From food enthusiasts to families celebrating special occasions, Dem Shish has become a culinary haven for all.
The Road Ahead
As the anticipation builds, the team at Dem Shish Crawley is eager to showcase their culinary prowess. The British Kebab Awards ceremony promises an evening of excitement, camaraderie, and, of course, mouthwatering kebabs. Whether they take home the trophy or not, Dem Shish Crawley has already won the hearts of its patrons.
So mark your calendars, Crawley! Let’s rally behind Dem Shish as they embark on this thrilling journey. Together, we’ll raise our forks and toast to their success.
Please submit your vote with this direct link: voting.britishkebabawards.co.uk/dem-shish-restaurant-Crawley
Dem Shish Crawley is located on Worth Road, Crawley, West Sussex RH107DY. For reservations and inquiries, visit www.demshishcrawley.co.uk.