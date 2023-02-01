Developer appoints new land director for East Sussex and Kent

Persimmon Homes South East is delighted to have appointed a new land director responsible for land opportunities across Kent and East Sussex.

Chris Glover, Land Director Persimmon Homes South East

Chris Glover, who has worked in the building industry for more than 10 years, joins Persimmon from Countryside where he served as Senior Land Manager.

He will be responsible for overseeing all land acquisitions, working closely with Persimmon’s South East planning team to bring high quality, affordable new homes to local residents throughout Kent and East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, the average price of a Persimmon home is more than 20 per cent below the national average and around half of all Persimmon customers are first-time buyers.

Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business.

During his career working for both small and larger housebuilders, he has secured a wide range of strategic and short-term land for development, equating to over £500m worth of projects across the South East.

Welcoming Chris to Persimmon South East, regional managing director, Martin Crick said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to Persimmon South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris has a wealth of experience that only enhances our already strong team. He will oversee the vital identification and acquisition of land for much-needed new homes across Kent and Sussex, as we deliver on our vision to be the nation’s leading housebuilder.

“We remain interested in new land opportunities but will take a highly selective approach to new land purchases. Chris’ expertise will help us pinpoint the very best of these land opportunities to deliver the homes that the region needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Glover added: “This is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the team, land promoters and landowners to deliver the very best sites for new housing.