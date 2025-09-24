Developer Human Nature is ‘hopeful’ it can deliver Lewes’ Phoenix project ‘before too long’ as Government Minister is urged to intervene

Former District Councillor and Friends of Lewes member Vic Ient has written to Matthew Pennycock MP,

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Vic feels the various public bodies associated with the scheme; the Government itself, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park (SDNP) must 'get their act together' and get the proposal off the starting blocks as quickly as possible.

He notes the National Park has still not issued a Section 106 Agreement which would allow the development to go ahead.

Vic said: "I was told by the SPNA that further amendments have to be made to the draft and once solicitors have made the changes, the latest version will be put on the online file and circulated to the necessary signatories.”

He acknowledges that there is one small landowner who has so far not agreed to sign. "It's a very great disappointment that somebody locally may be holding up this important development,” he said.

"The redevelopment of the 15-acre North Street Industrial Estate site in Lewes is one of the most significant brownfield developments in the South Downs National Park – or indeed any national park in the UK."

Human Nature is planning a 685-home mixed-use riverside development on the 7.9 hectare former industrial site. It includes up to 3,279 square metres of business, employment and flexible workspace.

Conditional planning permission was granted in 2024 and an application for a Section 106 agreement was made in January 2025.

Jonathan Smales, CEO of develoment company Human Nature confirmed that the final draft of the Section 106 agreement, pursuant to last February's planning resolution, was in hand. Work is progressing in conjunction with the National Park to process the legal documentation necessary to deliver the project, he explained.

He told the Express: "We are delighted to have the National Park over that threshold. Now everyone has to agree. We are mindful that the statutory bodies are all ready to sign. There is one small landowner who is not there yet but we are hopeful we can deliver this project to Lewes before too long.

"We are feeling positive. Together with our partners we are are now talking to the main contractors and lining up the supply chain. Our next move is to bring in the finance. That's the latest big challenge and we are all focused on that at present.

"Yes, it's frustrating. It's a shame Britain is continually proved unable to move ahead with projects of this type without unnecessary delay, particularly once all the main parts are in place and participants are ready to go."

In his letter, Vic notes that Mr Pennycock's ministerial portfolio includes brownfield land, housing infrastructure funds and planning casework. He draws attention to the Phoenix site which has lain derelict for the last 20 years. and is partly owned by the District Council.

He describes the three attempts to develop the site: He wrote: "The first one was stopped in its tracks in the recession of 2008. The second development by Santon came to a halt when they decided they didn't want to develop the site even though they had spent years working with the National Park to develop a plan. This got the Park's approval between 2016 and 2019.

"The latest development by Human Nature seemed to signal that at last the site was going to be developed to include a large number of homes,” he writes.

Vic feels progress has slowed to a snail's pace and Lewes deserves support.