Developing a Local Food Plan for Sussex & South Downs
Local food has the power to reinvigorate communities, strengthen local economies, as well as provide fresher, healthy food to our cities, towns and villages in more climate and nature friendly ways.
It can also help us become more resilient at a time where climate and politics have a significant impact on our access to food. However, there are challenges standing in the way to increasing the amount of food we produce and consume locally, and we want to explore how to overcome some of these obstacles.
The Arun & Chichester Food Partnership are holding an event for people and organisations involved in and interested in the food system focussing on the challenges and obstacles to increasing the market for local agroecological food, and how we can work together to address this on a regional level.
This event will be of particular interest for farmers, producers, buyers, retailers and local government.