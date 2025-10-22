Diamonds Factory joins Brighton’s vibrant jewellery scene with new store opening

Diamonds Factory has opened a new store in Brighton, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for customers looking to design their dream engagement rings and jewellery pieces with expert guidance and ethical craftsmanship.

The new store, which is conveniently situated in Brighton's thriving city centre, introduces the brand's renowned custom-designed approach to the city’s distinctive and eclectic shopping scene.

As with all Diamonds Factory stores,the space has been thoughtfully planned to create a serene, friendly setting where clients can browse an assortment of jewellery, ranging from traditional solitaires to trendy and alternative collections that cater to individual style.

From private consultations to tailored design guidance, the Brighton team delivers a welcoming, unique experience to guarantee every client finds a piece that perfectly matches their story.

Diamonds Factory Brighton Store

Darragh Duggan, Regional Sales Manager at Diamonds Factory, comments: “We chose Brighton for its vibrant, creative spirit and deep appreciation for individuality — values that mirror our own. The city’s energy and sense of style make it the perfect backdrop for our latest store and continued UK expansion. Customers can expect a beautifully curated space that reflects both the elegance and innovation Diamonds Factory is known for.

“Whether it’s an engagement ring, a bespoke design, or a meaningful jewellery piece to mark a special occasion, our Brighton team are here to make every experience feel personal and truly memorable.”

Diamonds Factory, founded on the principles of honesty, quality, passion, and trust, has spent more than 15 years redefining how people buy diamond jewellery. The jeweller earned the trust of countless couples seeking quality without sacrificing style by making pieces to order and eliminating traditional retail markups.