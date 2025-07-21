Digital marketing firm 427 turns 8, celebrates record 43% year-on-year growth and launches brand-new website

Digital marketing agency 427 proudly marks its 8th anniversary this month, celebrating a record year of success with 43% year-on-year growth, a continued commitment to innovation, and the launch of its brand-new website.

Founded by Ade Holder in 2017, 427 was created to challenge traditional workplace norms and build an agency where creativity, flexibility, and autonomy thrive. “I wanted to create a business I would love to work for - a place where people have freedom, respect, and a voice,” said Ade.

Eight years later, that vision has become reality. Today, 427 boasts a talented team of nine professionals who enjoy unlimited holiday, flexible working hours, and a supportive environment that empowers them to thrive.

But culture is just one part of the story. At its core, 427 is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape. From humble beginnings in a home office to becoming a trusted partner for businesses across multiple sectors, 427 has consistently adapted and innovated to stay ahead.

“SEO has changed dramatically since we started,” Ade explained. “With the rise of AI and new platforms like social media impacting search, our job is not only to deliver exceptional service but to innovate and adapt at every turn. Change isn’t easy, but it’s exciting - and our team embraces it.”

A Message from Founder Ade Holder

“It hasn’t always been easy,” Ade said. “We’ve navigated major challenges, from the pandemic to ongoing economic uncertainty. But through it all, we stayed focused, adapted quickly, and continued to grow. Today, we’re proud to report record-breaking results with 43% year-on-year growth, and we’ve just launched our brand-new website to better showcase our services and insights: www.427marketing.co.uk.

“I’m incredibly excited about what lies ahead. Our goals are clear: continue growing the business, create more jobs in a welcoming and friendly environment, and keep researching and developing cutting-edge SEO strategies across all platforms. Search is evolving faster than ever, and we’re embracing that change to deliver even more value to our clients.”

427’s approach combines technical expertise with creativity, ensuring clients benefit from both proven strategies and forward-thinking solutions. The agency is actively exploring opportunities in multi-platform search optimisation, social media integration, and AI-driven marketing tactics to keep clients ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Looking to the future, Ade is confident: “The future of search is complex and undefined, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’ll continue to adapt and innovate while staying true to our mission of creating a positive, inclusive culture for our team.”

As 427 celebrates this milestone, the agency extends gratitude to its team, clients, and partners who have been part of the journey. “Happy Birthday, 427 - and thank you to everyone who has contributed to our success. This is just the beginning,” said Ade.

