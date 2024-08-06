Discover Caer Gwent’s special offer for new residents at Worthing care home

Nurse with resident at Caer Gwent

Caer Gwent is a special place, with a long-standing team who are passionate about providing the best possible care. We offer our residents a forever home where they are surrounded by love and support.​

With a special offer for new residents, there has never been a better time to discover what makes Caer Gwent so unique. Here are just a few of the qualities that set us apart.

Our experienced team

We take great pride in the fact that many of the carers at Caer Gwent, as well as the home’s management team, have been with us for more than 20 years. Our higher-than-average number of staff also means we have more time to care.

Caer Gwent was founded in 1947 and our unrivalled level of continuity gives our residents and their families a reassuring sense of security, stability, and familiarity.

Sisters Mary and Jo moved into Caer Gwent last year and explained: “We feel more at ease here than we did at home, and safer. We are so glad we made the decision to come here. We don’t feel restricted in any way and feel free to do what we want.”

Person-led nursing care

Our fully-inclusive, 24-hour expert nursing care gives peace of mind to our residents and their families. Adaptable, individual care is at the heart of everything we do.

For our more independent residents, we are here to make day-to-day life easier and more comfortable, however we also care for those that have complex needs and require higher levels of care.

Charlie, a resident who joined us earlier this year, says: “The staff are great, all friendly, all helpful. The nursing is very thorough, they keep a close eye on you.”

Wellbeing for mind, body and spirit

We know that care is about so much more than day-to-day support. Everyone at Caer Gwent is united by a commitment to delivering highly personalised care, while making every day special.

Offering elegant yet homely accommodation, and with a full and varied wellbeing schedule, there is something for everyone. From music and exercise to day trips and crafts, we encourage our residents to live enriched and fulfilling lives. We also welcome friends and relatives to join us as much as possible.

Your home, for life

We value privacy and the importance of feeling at home at Caer Gwent. Many of our spacious en-suite rooms have outside space to enjoy or garden views and our residents are encouraged to make their own little haven of solace.

Charlie, whose room overlooks the garden, says: “I like the double aspect window – seeing the tree in blossom outside the window, and seeing the birds in the tree.”

From our loyal and long-established team to our warm and joyful environment, Caer Gwent is a special place where everyone feels safe, secure and loved. It’s a truly special place to call home.

Call 01903 327327 or contact [email protected] to talk to our friendly team about affordable care options and our special offer for new residents.