Discover Guild Care’s treasure trove of toys at our upcoming fundraiser

If you’re local to the Worthing area, or live in the town, you may have paid one of our charity shops a visit. We opened our first shop more than 40 years ago and now run 10 outlets which include three ‘superstore’ shops in and around the town, selling everything from secondhand and new furniture to vintage clothing and bric-a-brac.

All the money generated through our stores goes towards the vital care and support services that we offer in the Worthing community. Each year, more than 3,000 local people and their families benefit from these services, which includes the running of three residential care homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House.

With the closure of some bigger department stores in the town over recent years, we recognised that there was a lack of places for people to buy toys. That’s why we decided to transform our Rowlands Road charity shop into a dedicated toy and children’s clothing store. It now stocks a vast array of good-quality toys, puzzles, games, gifts, clothing and other items for children – some of which are brand new.

One of our recent customers said: “It’s the best charity shop by a mile – my son loves going there. He has a lovely rapport with the staff who are happy to stop and have a chat with us.” Other customers have called it ‘toy heaven’ and a ‘treasure trove of toys’.

Guild Care has decided to transform its Rowlands Road charity shop into a dedicated toy and children’s clothing store

On Saturday, December 10, between 10am and 4pm, we’ll be holding a Christmas fundraising event where everyone is welcome to come and join the festive fun! We’ll be holding a tombola and a lucky dip, with a prize for every child. You may even get the chance to meet a very special guest!

All money raised on the day will go to our Ashdown Centre, which provides a range of services for children and young adults with learning disabilities, as well as much needed respite for families.

We’re reliant on regular donations from the public to keep our toy shop well stocked, so please drop off any donations of children’s items that you can spare – there is street parking directly outside, making it very convenient to visit us.

Finally, we’re always on the lookout for volunteers to help run our charity shops – it is their generosity and friendliness that makes visiting the stores such an enjoyable experience. If you have any spare time, are aged over 14 and would like to help, then we’d love to hear from you. Please visit our website guildcare.org for full details about our shops and volunteering.

