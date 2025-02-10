A coffee and bakery chain that was told to reinstate an original door at its Lewes premises is appealing against the decision.

Gail’s had previously applied to South Downs National Park to keep the glaze-panelled doors it had installed on the Grade II listed building at 11 High Street.

But the application was refused on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, following many letters of objection.

One person objecting said: “The new door looks cheap and not in keeping with the style and prominence of the building.”

Left: Nat West at 11 High Street, Lewes, in 2019 with the wood panelled door. Right: Gail's in 2024 with the glaze-panelled doors. Photos by Google Street View

An objection letter from Lewes Town Council’s planning committee said: “We have a duty to ensure adherence to regulations and harmony in the way our streets/town look.” They said: “This committee strongly reject this application and is astonished that this is still on-going after so many months.”

People can view the application (SDNP/24/03012/CND) at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk, which was for the removal of condition 2 on the planning approvals SDNP/23/05395/FUL and SDNP/23/05399/LIS. This condition required that ‘the original solid panelled door to the north-east elevation shall be re-instated in its original form’.

Months later, Gail's has appealed the decision to refuse the application (SDNP/25/00005/REF) and the appeal will now go before a planning inspector.

Gail’s moved into the former NatWest site in March 2024 and secured planning and listed building consent for exterior works, except removing the original timber door. Gail’s replaced it with glass doors and after being ordered to reinstate the original, they applied for planning permission to keep the replacements.

The decision document from South Downs National Park said: “It is considered that the proposals to remove condition 2 would negate the reinstatement of the external timber doors to the north-east corner elevation of the listed building.” It said the design and appearance of the glazed doors would ‘lead to the loss of historic fabric, legibility, architectural identity, group value and detailing that is intrinsic to the historic character and special architectural interest of the listed building and its setting’.

A cover letter for Gail’s application argued that the panelled door had only been installed around 1984, when NatWest’s main entrance was relocated from the High Street to the northeastern corner. They said the door did not form a part of the building’s original structure or appearance, adding that it had become unsafe, damaged and unfit for use in a business. Gail’s cover letter said there was ‘a clear and obvious need’ to facilitate its operational requirements and increase the openness of the shopfront to showcase products. It said the change ‘sought to ensure that the door continued to maintain the historic rhythm of the shopfront’.