A coffee and bakery chain has lost an appeal after being told to reinstate an original door at its Lewes premises.

Gail’s, which operates out of a Grade II listed building at 11 High Street, had applied to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to keep the glaze-panelled doors it had installed.

The coffee chain hoped to remove condition 2 on planning approvals SDNP/23/05395/FUL and SDNP/23/05399/LIS, requiring that ‘the original solid panelled door to the north-east elevation shall be re-instated in its original form’. This application, which people can view at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk (reference SDNP/24/03012/CND), was refused in October 2024.

Months later, Gail’s appealed this decision and the appeal went before a planning inspector who has now dismissed it.

Left: Nat West at 11 High Street, Lewes, in 2019 with the wood panelled door. Right: Gail's in 2024 with the glaze-panelled doors. Photos by Google Street View

The inspector’s Appeal Decision, dated May 28, 2025, said: “I conclude that removing the disputed conditions would fail to preserve the special interest of the Grade II listed building. It would also fail to preserve the character and appearance of the Lewes Conservation Area.”

The inspector said: “The appellant seeks to downplay the importance of the solid panelled doors. There was a suggestion in the application documents that the doors only dated from 1984. That suggestion was not pursued in the appeal statement. Rightly so, given the clear evidence that the main entrance was moved to the corner during the 1920s. It was also contended that the significance of the listed building derives mainly from the upper floors, because the ground floor has been much altered. I do not share that view.”

The inspector said the ground floor elevations have a coherent design that is ‘readily recognisable as an institutional building of the early 20th century’. He said the listing description says 11 High Street was originally a house dating from 1770 and then became the Lewes Infirmary and Dispensary until the early 20th century before it was occupied by Lewes Building Society. He said several alterations were made during this change-of-use, adding that the original front door was probably in the centre of the High Street elevation. A new main entrance was then formed at the north east corner.

“The building was added to the statutory list in October 1985,” said the inspector, adding that ‘the doors in question were part of the listed building at the time of listing’. He also said a photo from 1929 shows the ground floor elevations ‘much as they appear today’ and said the building opened as a NatWest bank in 1984.

The inspector said the building has ‘both historic and architectural interest’ because of its age and its adaptation for new uses over time that reflect economic and societal changes. He said the building’s features contribute to its special interest and significance as a heritage asset.

The inspector disagreed with the idea that the doors were a minor feature. He said: “Removal of the doors has harmed the significance of the listed building, both through loss of historic fabric and through dilution of the architectural expression of the elevations. This has also caused harm to the conservation area.”

He continued: “The glazed doors that have been installed do not mitigate the loss of the former solid doors. Their insubstantial glazed appearance is out of keeping with the design of the stone architrave and hood.”

He responded to Gail’s argument that the new doors are needed to display products, saying: “The premises have large windows on both the Friars Walk and the High Street elevations. Anyone walking towards the corner door would already be well aware of the nature of the retail offer before they reached it. In fact, there is only a very small area of footway from where there is a view into the shop through the doorway. Moreover, the doors are pinned open when the business is operating.”

His conclusion said: “The harms should be weighed against any public benefits of the proposal. The appellant suggests that the works have brought about the return to use of a listed building. I agree that it is beneficial for the building to be in active use. However, whilst the operator may prefer a glazed door, it is a long step from there to say that continued use as a bakery/coffee shop is dependent on the disputed conditions being removed.”

He said: “I conclude that there are no public benefits that would outweigh the harms I have identified to the listed building and the conservation area.”