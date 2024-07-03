DIY SOS star is impressed by Sussex business

Billy Byrne at Scandia-Hus

Billy Byrne, the popular electrician who features in the BBC's DIY SOS programme, joined Sussex business Scandia-Hus as they celebrated 50 years of building their energy-saving timber frame homes.

50 Years of Business

2024 marks the 50th year of business for East Grinstead based firm Scandia-Hus, who have been building their energy-efficient timber homes for clients since 1974. On the 18th of May they celebrated this milestone with an anniversary event attended by almost 300 guests.

DIY SOS Star

New Show Home Grand Opening

Guests were joined by the popular electrician from DIY SOS, Billy Byrne, who addressed a champage reception for the crowd, highlighting the achievements made by Scandia-Hus over the half-century that they have been operating.

Quality Homes

Billy was impressed by the high quality of the Scandia-Hus timber frame homes, remarking how "the workmanship is unbelievable" and that the houses are "absolutely amazing". He enjoyed his time looking around the Sussex show centre, as well as the delicious cake that was on offer at the event!