Dog-friendly award for Wilbury Vets in Hove

A popular Sussex vet practice is celebrating after receiving a prestigious national award for its high-quality care for canines.

Wilbury Vets, in Hove, a Linnaeus-owned practice, has been accredited as a Dog Friendly Clinic by Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest canine charity and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA).

Registered veterinary nurse Laura Reilly is one of Wilbury’s dedicated dog advocates and said everyone at the practice was delighted to have earned the prestigious accreditation.

Laura said: “The whole team has worked extremely hard to become accredited and we are all very proud of this award.

“Being officially recognised as a Dog Friendly Clinic will help put our clients at ease even further when they are bringing their dogs to us.”

The Wilbury practice has introduced a whole range of changes to the clinic and to in-house procedures in a concerted effort to reduce stress and anxiety for dogs on their visits.

Laura explained: “We have invested to provide separate dog and cat areas with calming music and décor, separate consult rooms for end-of-life care and nervous patients. We also use plug-in pheromone dispensers and a range of treats throughout the practice.

“Other canine friendly measures include allowing dogs to roam free in consultation rooms to encourage them to settle and feel comfortable while longer appointments are available too, for complex cases and anxious patients.

“Outside there’s a spacious garden available for dogs to walk and toilet which can also be used for consultations with nervous or reactive patients to help reduce stress and anxiety when they come to Wilbury.

“We are not stopping there, though, and are still working very hard to make the practice even more dog-friendly in the future and reduce stress as much as possible for all clients and dogs.”

Dr Rachel Casey, director of strategy and transformation at Dogs Trust, said: “Veterinary care is an essential part of dogs’ lives but some find visits to the vets stressful.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the BVBA to create the Dog Friendly Clinic scheme to help veterinary practices embed the principles of behavioural medicine into clinic life.

“Vet clinics are at the forefront of recognising and preventing the development of problem behaviours in dogs and this scheme will help them develop the skills and knowledge to optimise the wellbeing of the canines in their care.”

For more information on Wilbury Vets, visit www.wilburyvets.co.uk.