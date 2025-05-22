Dog-friendly pub becomes only West Sussex inn listed in OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

A pub near East Grinstead is the only West Sussex inn listed in OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, is a 16th century free house with four bedrooms that offers freshly prepared pub food, cakes and coffee.

People can see the full list at www.opentable.co.uk/c/top-restaurants/top-100-outdoor, which includes pet-friendly places.

OpenTable’s research showed that 60 per cent of British people prefer to sit outdoors when they dining out when the weather is good. But the research also shows that 60 per cent of dog owners struggle to find pet-friendly restaurants.

Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland’s Senior Director at OpenTable, said: “More than half of UK dog owners find it difficult to discover pet-friendly restaurants, with 32 per cent sharing that they would definitely eat out more often with their pet if it were easier to discover more suitable spots. That’s why we’ve launched this list, to make dining out a joy for diners and their furry friends. From a seaside supper to a beer garden bite, our Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining celebrates amazing al fresco spots across the country, with plenty of places where pups are not just welcome but encouraged.”

The OpenTable data showed that 77 per cent of Brits prefer a pub garden for al fresco dining and 75 per cent prefer beachside or riverfront locations.

The Cat Inn’s website says dogs are welcome in the ‘pub’ area but are not permitted in the dining room.