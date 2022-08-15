Dog Friendly Social: Worthing scheme for dog-friendly businesses delivers free stickers to charity shops

Usually, businesses pay £2.50 to register for a sticker, which is posted for free, and their details are added to Dog Friendly Social so owners can find them online, too.
Paul Austin, the scheme's moderator for the area, has seen the Dog Friendly Worthing group since it was launched earlier this year and is aiming for 1,000 members.
Founder Linda Stevenson said: "Wow, what a success it's been in Worthing. Paul Austin and his dog Blue have been out and about distributing stickers after he did a crowd funder on our Dog Friendly Worthing group on Facebook.
"He is happy for the group to grow. He's just donated stickers to the charity shops in Worthing, which is something we feel is positive, not because our stickers are seen but because we never want charity shops to pay."
The scheme supports dog-friendly businesses and lets people know where dogs are welcome. The aim is to support small businesses, boost the local economy and help dogs and owners socialise.