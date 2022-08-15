Dog Friendly Social: Worthing scheme for dog-friendly businesses delivers free stickers to charity shops

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usually, businesses pay £2.50 to register for a sticker, which is posted for free, and their details are added to Dog Friendly Social so owners can find them online, too.

Paul Austin, the scheme's moderator for the area, has seen the Dog Friendly Worthing group since it was launched earlier this year and is aiming for 1,000 members.

Founder Linda Stevenson said: "Wow, what a success it's been in Worthing. Paul Austin and his dog Blue have been out and about distributing stickers after he did a crowd funder on our Dog Friendly Worthing group on Facebook.

The national Dog Friendly Social sticker scheme has localised town groups, which are quickly growing in number

"He is happy for the group to grow. He's just donated stickers to the charity shops in Worthing, which is something we feel is positive, not because our stickers are seen but because we never want charity shops to pay."