Doing good with wood at Aldingbourne Country Centre
At Aldingbourne Country Centre, the Wood@Aldingbourne enterprise is leading the way in sustainability while creating opportunities for the individuals supported by the Trust.
With the support of individuals at the Trust, wood is collected from construction sites and prepared for resale. This process helps reduce waste and offers customers high-quality recycled wood at prices significantly lower than traditional builders' merchants. The Wood Yard's eco-friendly approach has garnered a loyal customer base that values both sustainability and the unique character of reclaimed wood.
As a zero-waste project, the enterprise uses every last scrap. Leftover materials that cannot be resold are used to fuel the site's biomass boilers, heating buildings and saving up to £3,000 per month on winter heating bills. Any remaining wood waste is converted into heating pellets and shipped to factories in India and China, ensuring nothing goes to waste.
"The people we support are actively involved in everything we do," says Jason, Commercial & Retail Manager at Aldingbourne. "They take the lead in the de-nailing, screw-removals, and general tidying of the wood for resale. We take a product that's been written off and, with patience and creativity, produce something with purpose. The parallels between the wood and the people we support are obvious."
The Wood Yard is open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm. For any questions about their eco-friendly products or services or to request a wood collection, visit their website and fill out the contact form: https://www.aldingbournewood.org/contact-us.html.