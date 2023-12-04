Donations desperately needed at Worthing support group in the run up to Christmas

Donations are desperately needed at Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub in the run up to Christmas, to help boost the weekly shops carried out by volunteers for anyone struggling with the current cost of living across Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hub opened in South Farm Road in April, ​​offering a food pantry, pet pantry, community library and café space to relax and meet others.

Membership has grown to 224 and the hub is now spending around £1,000 a week on groceries, so regular donations have become essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay Scott, director, said: "We are providing food support for the whole of Worthing. There are two models, the foodbank for people who have absolutely nothing and the food pantry, which is a step up, for those who suffer from food insecurity.

Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub directors Margaret Howard, left, and Lindsay Scott. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"People who are struggling to manage can become a member and purchase 10 items for £5 once a week. We try to make it look like a shop, so it is like a regular shopping experience.

"We are supporting a lot of people. The social side is just as important, because people have got to know us and they come in for a coffee and chat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub is partly supported by grants but with high monthly food bills, volunteers are working hard to raise as much money as possible. They are also grateful to supporters who take in bags of food for the pantry.

Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub's Pet Pantry

Co-founder Margaret Howard, Worthing borough councillor for Broadwater, said: "On top of food we also provide school uniforms and helped more than 200 children in September. We have also got listening volunteers and I think that makes a difference."

Margaret and retired midwife Pat Schan started the project in March 2020 by supporting people through the Covid lockdown and it had long been their dream to open a community hub.

Margaret said: "We would really like some non-perishable Christmas food, like puddings and stuffing. We have been able to offer advent calendars, too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, and at variable times on Saturday. See Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub on Facebook or visit broadwatersupportgroup.wordpress.com for more information.

Fundraising dates coming up include the Merry Christmas Market at The Highdown today from 4pm to 8pm and the Alternative Christmas Market at New Amsterdam, High Street, Worthing, on Sunday, December 17, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Linday will be running a tombola with lots of great prizes.

Linday said: "Our mission at Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub is to directly help the local residents who suffer from food insecurity. We know it's a challenging time for everyone at the moment and that sometimes the essentials in life like food can take a back seat when you're struggling financially with ever-increasing household and food bills.

"Additionally, we are able to offer a pet pantry to help pet owners finding it hard to pay for pet food during these difficult times. We know some owners would rather go without eating themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hub not only provides a food and pet pantry, it is also a community space where you are welcome to just come and visit, have a cup of tea, borrow a book, attend a workshop or just come for a chat with our amazing group of volunteers."