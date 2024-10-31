Don’t leave it too late to prepare your dog for Bonfire Night warns Horsham dog safety gate company

A leading Sussex business based in Horsham, The Dog G8 Company that appeared on BBC One Dragons’ Den last year with their versatile concertina safety gate for dogs, are warning dog owners alongside charities such as the PDSA to prepare their dogs early for Bonfire Night this year. This way you will be helping to avoid any stress or harm coming to your beloved dogs and other pets say the experts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the firework season seemingly getting longer each year starting with Halloween, Bonfire Night and then finishing with New Year, combined with the higher noise levels caused by large and commercial display type fireworks which are available for public purchase through various retail outlets and used for back garden displays, many dogs and other pets that are sensitive to the noise of loud bangs will suffer with terrible stress and anxiety. Sadly every year this often leads to pet fatalities. The problem is that in order to keep pets calm it takes a bit of planning and advanced work which is all too often left to the eve of Bonfire Night when it is too late.

During the firework season, The Dog G8 Company often hears of concerns from their clients about how to deal with the noise of fireworks and are keen to know how to keep their dogs calm and safe. There are a number of practical steps that pet owners can take to avoid undue stress on their pets as Chris Maxted, Director explains,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dogs in particular seem to have the biggest issue with the sound of fireworks. The Kennel Club states that at least 40% of dogs are frightened of the noise so it is important to make sure that pets are kept indoors in calm and safe environment and that you do what you can to blank out the sound. The first thing to make sure is that dogs are kept in a secure place so that they don’t escape onto the road and cause an accident if frightened. There have been some tragic instances where dogs have been killed on the road after being spooked by fireworks.

User (UGC) Submitted

“Our award-winning ranges of highly versatile, concertina gates aid dog owners with training, prevent dogs from escaping, and reduce the potential risk of an attack at the front door which is particularly important as we approach Christmas with postal and delivery workers arriving and at Halloween with trick or treaters coming to the house. They can also be used internally to keep dogs safely within one room or part of the house. They also stop dogs escaping out of the front or back doors including French windows as they can be used across any span

“Before Bonfire Night, try to acclimatise your pets to the sound of fireworks. There is plenty of downloadable content which can give you the opportunity to introduce your pet to a variety of potentially disturbing noises in a controlled positive manner. Make sure that your pet is micro- chipped, registered with correct contact details and wearing an ID tag in case they wander off. You could also check with your neighbours to see if they are holding any garden displays to give you time to prepare and in extreme cases, seek the help of an animal behaviourist if time allows.

“Take your dog for a precautionary toilet break before dusk, as your pet may feel too anxious to venture outside until they feel calm has returned. Always make sure that your garden is escape proof, just in case a firework goes off if you take them into the garden to go to the toilet, as a panicked dog might act out of character or try to escape. Make sure you shut all doors and windows in your home and don’t forget to draw the curtains. This will block out any scary flashes of light and reduce the noise level of fireworks. Don’t forget to block off cat flaps to stop dogs (and cats) escaping. Make a safe den for your pet to retreat to if they feel scared. Make sure to fill it with their favourite blankets, toys, (enrichment ones will distract them) or an item of unwashed clothing, as these may help them feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the fireworks, distract your dog from the noise by having the TV or the radio switched on or play some calming music. Act normal and remain calm, happy and cheerful as this will send positive signals to your pet. Comfort your pets and reward calm behaviour with treats or playing. Never try to force your pets to face their fears and never try and tempt them out if they do retreat, as this may cause more stress. Avoid telling your pet off and if you need to open the front door, shut your dog or cat safely inside a room first. You should never take your dog to a firework display or tie them up outside whilst fireworks are going off.

“There are also a number of excellent natural and herbal calming aids on the market that come in spray, tincture, chew or powder formats. If your pet has any health problems, or is taking any medication, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and consult with your vet. There are also a number of plug-ins available from vets and pet shops that give off a calming effect for pets. Some herbal supplements may not work instantly so check how many days you should administer them to your pet first.”

So stay safe this Bonfire Night! Forward planning is undoubtedly the key to keeping your pets safe this year.