Double celebrations for Haywards Heath opticians

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on South Road brought out the bunting, balloons and cakes for the milestone anniversaries.

Branch manager Rachel East, who begun her Dispensing Optician training in 1993 and then qualifying in 1996, has been reflecting on her three decades of service and Scrivens' milestone occasion. She said: "We were delighted to host a double celebration to recognise our special anniversary by welcoming customers into the branch for a tea party. I'm delighted to reach such a significant milestone in my Scrivens career, so being presented with a beautiful bouquet by my team was the icing on the cake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"During the last 30 years, my wonderful colleagues and I have been lucky enough to get to know so many lovely customers and they're truly at the heart of everything we do.

Scrivens Opticians team (l-r) Steph Hill, Rachel East and Leanne Taylor

"This customer focused ethos has remained in place since the family business was established, and over the years, our branch has proudly received various awards in recognition of our high levels of service."