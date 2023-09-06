BREAKING
Double celebrations for Haywards Heath opticians

A Haywards Heath opticians held a celebratory tea party to mark the company’s 85th birthday and the branch manager's 30th years' service.
By JOANNA MATHERSContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on South Road brought out the bunting, balloons and cakes for the milestone anniversaries.

Branch manager Rachel East, who begun her Dispensing Optician training in 1993 and then qualifying in 1996, has been reflecting on her three decades of service and Scrivens' milestone occasion. She said: "We were delighted to host a double celebration to recognise our special anniversary by welcoming customers into the branch for a tea party. I'm delighted to reach such a significant milestone in my Scrivens career, so being presented with a beautiful bouquet by my team was the icing on the cake!

"During the last 30 years, my wonderful colleagues and I have been lucky enough to get to know so many lovely customers and they're truly at the heart of everything we do.

Scrivens Opticians team (l-r) Steph Hill, Rachel East and Leanne TaylorScrivens Opticians team (l-r) Steph Hill, Rachel East and Leanne Taylor
"This customer focused ethos has remained in place since the family business was established, and over the years, our branch has proudly received various awards in recognition of our high levels of service."

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938. It has 169 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees.

