Double letting success in Brighton’s North Laine

By Shannon Dodds
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:52 BST
Flude Property Consultants are delighted to announce the successful lettings of 76–78 and 79–80 North Road, Brighton - two of the city’s most prominent Class E retail premises, located in the heart of the vibrant and ever popular North Laine.

Flude were instructed to handle a complex and high-profile instruction, involving two substantial adjoining retail units with multi-level configurations and significant visibility. The properties generated a large volume of interest and multiple offers, reflecting strong demand for well-located Class E space in central Brighton.

Flude are pleased to confirm that both properties have now been successfully let through two separate transactions:

76 – 78 North Road has been let to Socktopus Limited, who will bring their distinctive retail concept to this iconic corner unit.

76–78 and 79–80 North Road, Brighton

79 – 80 North Road has also been let, securing another strong occupier for our client and further enhancing the retail offer in this key location.

This outcome demonstrates Fludes’ ability to navigate complex lettings and secure excellent results for their clients, even in competitive and multi-layered situations.

