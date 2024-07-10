Double win at national private client awards for Horsham's Family Law Partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family Law Partners has celebrated a double win at the Modern Law Private Client Awards 2024 where the specialist team was announced as winners of the Private Client Team – Family Law and the National Private Client Team awards.

At the award ceremony in Liverpool on 4th July, the team collected the specialist family law team award for its outstanding work and leadership in family law, and then went on to be recognised as the overall winners of the evening, scooping the award for National Private Client Team of the year against the other category winners on the night.

The Modern Law Private Client awards are a key event in the legal diary to showcase and celebrate the work across the private client sector, and recognises the work and commitment of the leading firms in England and Wales. The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, headed up by Caroline Bielanska and Mark Evans, Deputy Vice President of The Law Society.

The team’s success at the awards follows the firm’s recent news of further growth across the South East region with an expanded presence in Tunbridge Wells (Kent).

Family Law Partners collecting the award

Robert Williams, Managing Director, said: “2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for our exceptional team. To be awarded family team of the year amongst so many respected firms was fantastic, and then to hear the firm’s name be read out as the overall winner of national private team of the year was a great moment. Thank you and congratulations to all of those involved in what was a fantastic celebration of legal talent – and of course the biggest well done to the whole Family Law Partners team whose dedication and skill achieves remarkable outcomes for our clients. These two awards are for them.”

Alan Larkin, founding Director, said: “Born and bred in Liverpool myself, winning these two awards on home turf was particularly special for me. Congratulations to our fellow winners, highly commended and all finalists, what a great celebration for our industry.”