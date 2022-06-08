Housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has planted 30 new trees at Wychwood Park in Haywards Heath

The project is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which aims to enhance and protect the environment in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

All the trees were planted between October 2021 and March this year.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We are proud to join the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign at Wychwood Park, celebrating the Queen’s 70 years of service.

“Our saplings, which have been planted during recent months, form part of a wider network of sustainable measures at Wychwood Park, where we have created habitats for birds and bats, and green spaces for residents to enjoy.

“In addition to this campaign, we have also pledged to become the first housebuilder to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, to building net zero carbon homes by 2030, and to purchasing 100 per cent of its operational energy from renewable sources.”

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has placed a plaque next to one of the trees planted at Wychwood Park.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is currently building a number of three and four-bedroom homes at its Wychwood Park development, with prices starting from £449,995 for a three-bedroom home.