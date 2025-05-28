Residents in Bolney are voicing their frustration after a company submitted an outline application for 200 new homes in the village.

Wates Developments hopes to build the dwellings on the 16.88-hectare site at Foxhole Farm, Foxhole Lane, while creating 500 cycle spaces and 440 car parking spaces.

But the Bolney Action Group (BAG), which was formed to help villagers make their voices heard, said there have been ‘unanimous and repeated objections from local residents’ to the proposed housing. The group said villagers have been supported in expressing their concerns by Bolney Parish Council and said the site had not been allocated in a formerly adopted District Plan.

The rough location for the proposed new homes at Foxhole Lane in Bolney. Photo: Google Street View

BAG spokesperson Duncan Crocker said: “Wates appear to be taking advantage of a frustratingly chaotic situation in Mid Sussex.”

He continued: “The Mid-Sussex District Plan, which informs all development and planning decisions, has been put on hold while we wait for an independent Planning Inspector to review it – but no one knows when this inspector will complete their review. This has resulted in total confusion as to whether there is now an active District Plan or whether the district has a clear and agreed five-year housing supply. MSDC and the Planning Inspector seem to have created a ‘free for all' scenario – the perfect vacuum for opportunistic developers to try and obtain planning permission for inappropriate sites.”

Duncan said: “We have particularly grave concerns about road safety. Such a large number of houses would mean a significant increase in vehicles and traffic on local roads that are already congested and severely accident prone. Up to three accidents a month have been recorded on a small stretch of the A272 where access to the development is currently being proposed. The most recent of these happened just a few days ago and involved the air ambulance, as reported in the Mid Sussex Times.”

BAG believes the Foxhole Farm development would be ‘unsustainable’, saying Bolney does not have the infrastructure or facilities to support 200 more houses with ‘very poor transport links and no cycle routes’. The group said there are ‘very few’ bus services running on some days of the week too, meaning residents rely on cars. The group is concerned the development could put even more pressure on the village’s utilities, which are already ‘stretched and unfit for purpose’.

The group added that Bolney already experiences flooding, regular power cuts and water shortages too.

Duncan said: “It’s important to note that this is not a case of ‘nimbyism’. As a village, we do understand the need for more housing, which is why there was such a high-level of positive engagement from the community during the drafting of our Neighbourhood Plan and a number of credible and safe sites were put forward. Bolney village has also had a significant number of new houses built over recent years, including ‘affordable’ homes, and these are dealing with current demand.”

The planning application has now received dozens of objections since Mid Sussex District Council received it in April.

One resident said: “The proposed site is home to various local wildlife and natural habitats. I believe that, aside from the visual impact to the (existing beautiful) vista, the development could disrupt important ecosystems, leading to an irreversible loss of biodiversity.”

They added: “There is no necessity to develop this site and other sites in existing built-up areas should be selected for consideration. Increased traffic would also add pollution risk from construction phase to completion and thereafter.”

Another resident said: “This is a completely unsuitable development for the village with a population of under 3,000 people. Adding another 400-800 people is surely out of scale for a countryside village.”

One resident remarked on the plan’s proposal for a ‘purpose-built community hub’, saying: “A community building is not needed as we have a lovely village hall that already caters for many community events and the local Under 5s. A children’s play area and allotments are not key requirements as like the other offers, we have these things already. We have a community café, a vineyard and a cider tap in walking distance.”