Dr Hilary Jones joins Hailsham healthcare company as Medical Advisor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With decades of experience in the medical field, Dr. Hilary Jones brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to FreshWipes Ltd. His contribution highlights the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products that address a diverse range of hygiene needs, catering to both active adults and individuals with specific mobility and healthcare requirements.

Dr. Hilary Jones expressed his admiration for FreshWipes Ltd.'s approach to personal hygiene solutions such as their body wipes and rinse-free shampoo caps. He stated, "I'm truly impressed with FreshWipes Ltd.'s innovative and sustainable approach to personal hygiene solutions. Their products cater to a wide range of individuals, from active adults to those facing specific mobility/healthcare needs. As a doctor with decades of experience, I understand the importance of effective hygiene in promoting health and well-being. FreshWipes' commitment to solving real-life challenges aligns perfectly with my values, and I'm honoured to be their Medical Advisor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Barnes, Managing Director of FreshWipes Ltd., expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hilary Jones to the FreshWipes family as our Medical Advisor. His wealth of experience and dedication to promoting health, align seamlessly with our mission to provide innovative and sustainable hygiene solutions. Dr. Jones's involvement will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success of FreshWipes in delivering products that make a positive impact on people's lives."

FreshWipes welcome Dr Hilary Jones as Medical Advisor