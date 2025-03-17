Dr Vanessa Brady OBE visits Focus SB’s factories

Sales and Marketing Manager, Steve Moss of St Leonards-on-Sea based electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB welcomed Dr Vanessa Brady OBE, Founder and CEO of Interior Design Services Ltd (IDS) on Thursday 6th March.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A private factory tour across the company’s three sites on the Castleham Industrial Estate gave the multi-award winning interior designer and business consultant a detailed insight into Focus SB’s in-house electrical accessories manufacturing processes from start to finish. During the tour Dr Brady met a number of the company’s employees from the shop floor to its internal sales office.

Given demonstrations in metal component manufacturing and finishing, metal pressing, hand assembly and despatch, the Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID) founder handled quality components from the smallest screws to finished light switches and viewed products in manufacture such as Alisse socket outlets and the bevelled edges of Focus SB’s clear Prism faceplate style being flame polished by hand. Dr Brady was shown where solid brass and stainless steel raw materials are delivered to the factory direct from the mills, learning how the company separates and recycle its metal waste. She saw finished orders being expertly assembled, labelled and packaged by hand using recyclable materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus SB’s finishing expertise blends traditional artisan crafts with cutting edge design tech and advanced manufacturing technology. The in-depth tour gave Dr Brady a valuable insight into the variety of finishing processes and length of time required to produce the company’s bespoke made ‘wall jewellery’ specified by design consultants for luxury hotels, private homes and heritage buildings such as Hampton Court Palace.

From left to right: Apprentice team leader, Anni Sanders; Assembly and Warehouse Manager, Val Chandler; Dr Vanessa Brady OBE.

Dr Brady viewed Focus SB’s electrophoretic finishing plant where experts prepare, jig and degrease faceplates by hand. She learned how Focus SB reuses and recycles chemistry in its degreaser via a closed loop system (degreasing removes contaminants enhancing durability of hand applied finishes). In the company’s spray shop Vanessa learned how metal plates being manufactured for light switches and power outlets are sprayed by hand and how particulates are safely removed from the air. She also saw the firm’s robotic satining and polishing plant in action which enables the company to offer matching switch caps to complement plate finishes to a high degree of accuracy time after time. Vanessa was also given access to view Focus SB’s Jordan bronze finishing area and learn more about the company’s living finishes hand processes.

Dr Vanessa Brady commented: “I had such a lovely time learning about Focus SB as an innovative company from machinery, sourcing materials and the future of the company and its ethos, but importantly - you are a people’s company and you look after each person in a very special way. I noticed that everyone just happily performs their tasks, and they do it with interest. So many had found solutions for improvement in their area of work. In turn you have as a brand built such a fantastic loyalty, you should bottle it!”

Following Dr Brady’s visit Mr Moss said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host Vanessa for a tour of our factory. Our team thoroughly enjoyed meeting her and were delighted by her genuine interest and enthusiasm. We would welcome her back anytime".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 Focus SB was honoured to achieve the prestigious SBID global lighting design award for its Ambassador Wall Light, the company’s first ever lighting design in collaboration with Gwyn Carless at The Light Yard.

Dr Vanessa Brady is shown examples of bespoke metal plates mid-manufacture by experienced Engineering Operative, Roland Caughey.

Awarded an OBE for her services to Interior Design and the UK Economy in 2014, Dr Vanessa Brady represents the interests of interior design at cross-party meetings at the House of Commons and the House of Lords.